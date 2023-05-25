AIOU confirms BA, B.Ed admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of admission confirmation for BA (Associate Degree) and B.Ed programs offered in Semester Spring 2023.

AIOU has informed the students about the admission confirmation through mobile SMS. Students can also check their admission status at https://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk/application/index.

php, a press release on Thursday said.

Students who have applied online for admission in Semester Spring 2023 but have not yet received the admission confirmation, are directed to visit the online portal link.

In case of any objection, upload the required documents by 31st May 2023. Any delay in uploading of documents will result in denial of admission which will be the sole responsibility of the candidate.