AIOU Constructs Regional Campus Mithi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

AIOU constructs regional campus Mithi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed construction of its regional campus at a central location in Mithi, district head quarter of Tharparkar (Sindh) which will be inaugurated soon.

According to Director General Regional Services, AIOU, Inaam Ullah Sheikh, university has started constructing 15 regional campuses buildings within the past three years and five of them have been completed so far while remaining 10 are under construction.

Expansion in university's educational network is being carried out with the cooperation of various provincial governments as well as well of individuals.

He said that Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum is personally coordinating with various district authorities for acquiring land and meeting other expenditures.

He is, exclusively, focusing on shifting AIOU regional campuses from rented buildings to university owned uniquely constructed ones to meet the digital learning requirement of ever-changing dynamic world.

"The land for regional campus Mithi was acquired from Revenue Department, Sindh" he added.

This campus is equipped with latest facilities of information and communication technology. Exclusive classrooms and examination halls have been built for male and female students.

Latest and modern computer system as well as high speed internet facilities have been provided in the computer laboratory established in the campus, Inam Ullah Sheikh said, adding, facilitation desk will also be constructed to facilitate the students.

Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum has instructed all regional directors to support the students and resolve their issues on the priority basis.

