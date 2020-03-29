UrduPoint.com
AIOU Continues Its Online Admissions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will continue its Online admissions for the 2nd phase, semester Spring, 2020 till April 15.

As preventive measures against pandemic COVID-19, students have been advised to avoid visiting the University's main Campus or its regional offices.

In this connection, they should strictly follow the government's policy and instructions.

All the educational institutions and the Universities have already been closed.

According to Director Admissions, academic programs offered in the 2nd Phase include: five MSc programs, eight MA programs, eleven Post-graduate diplomas, five BA (Renamed as Associate Degree), 10 BS programs (4 years), besides the teachers' training programs.

For further information, the students may contact the University through its universal helpline number 051-111112468, or official website.

