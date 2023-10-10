Open Menu

AIOU Core Committee Holds Meeting For Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 05:56 PM

AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubilee celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the meeting of the core committee regarding the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the varsity at the main campus yesterday.

It was decided in the meeting that the university will hold convocations in the main campus in Islamabad, four provincial capitals including Muzaffarabad and Skardu from January to May 2024.

Moreover, 12 international conferences, seminars/symposiums, home alumni coming, book exhibitions, research and literary conferences and cultural events will also be organized.

The meeting unanimously approved the official logo for the Golden Jubilee and the logo will be launched next week and then it will be used for official correspondence.

Dr.

Nasir directed controller examinations to provide students with data and Director ICT to create and upload the student registration form for convocation on the university website as soon as possible.

The committee also approved publishing the convocation advertisement in the first week of November.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir said that MPhil and PhD graduates of the urdu Department have written around 10,000 books, which will be displayed in 2 exhibitions.

The Vice-Chancellor said that graduates from Faculty of Sciences, Arabic and Islamic Studies and the Faculty of education will also be given the opportunity to display their books in book exhibitions. Alumnis will be invited in “Alumni Home” and video clips of the graduates will also be recorded.

More Stories From Pakistan