AIOU Creates Enabling Environment For Int'l Students: VC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has reiterated that we are committed to create an enabling environment for enrollment of international students.

He noted that by expanding its educational outreach, Allama Iqbal Open University is bringing honor to Pakistan on a global scale.

To date, 1,007 students from 37 countries have enrolled, and the aim is to increase this number to 5,000 in the next five years.

To facilitate international students, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has empowered and activated the International Collaboration and Exchange Office, which remains in contact with international students and provides comprehensive guidance to them.

AIOU has introduced over 80 educational programs for overseas Pakistanis and international students worldwide for the Spring 2025 semester.

The last date for admission to these programs is February 10. These programs include Matriculation, FA, I.Com, Associate Degrees in Arts, Commerce, and education, BS Programs, 1.5-year, 2.5-year, and 4-year B.Ed. programs, as well as diploma programs in 12 disciplines.

The university is offering these educational programs for international students through an online management system. All academic activities, from admissions to examinations, will be conducted online.

For monitoring online examinations, MS Teams or other approved monitoring applications will be used. Admissions can be applied for online via the link http://fmbp.aiou.edu.pk.

Overseas Pakistanis and international students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office for more details via email at [email protected] or by phone at +92519572495.

