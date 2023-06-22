Open Menu

AIOU Creates Knowledge Through Its 21 Journals: VC AIOU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that we are taking all necessary steps to further improve the quality of research in AIOU.

In a statement, he said that the university is creating knowledge through its 21 journals publishing in different disciplines to pay special attention to matching the quality of our journals with international standards.

Research is the backbone of universities, and we will provide full support to our faculty members and researchers in their research.

Dr. Nasir said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that AIOU is currently publishing 21 research journals in various disciplines, all the journals are available in the university library and on the university website as well.

He added that universities play a key role in the inventions and development of society through research journals and academic conferences.

AIOU is striving hard for the promotion of research culture and organizing national and international conferences.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university gives financial incentives to faculty members for research projects.

AIOU awards certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to those who write a book or research paper. They are also provided with transport and accommodation facilities to present the research paper in the country or abroad.

