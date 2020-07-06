AIOU declares BA results 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University has announced result of its bachelor programmes Autumn Semester 2019.

Controller of Examinations, Dr. Tauqir Ahmed Khan has informed that results of BA (General), B.

com, BA library & Information Sciences), BA (Mass Communication) BA (Dars-e-Nizami) have been declared and the same have been uploaded onto the University website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Students can download their results from there, he added. He has further informed that the University is dispatching results cards to the students through Postal services on their respective mailing addresses.