AIOU Declares Intermediate Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

AIOU declares intermediate results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced results of intermediate programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The students, enrolled in these programs, may access their result on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Provisional result cards are also being dispatched to the students through registered postal services.

Moreover, university has completed the process of dispatching course books to the students enrolled in matriculation and intermediate programs offered in spring 2020 semester.

To facilitate the students, the course books have been uploaded on the university website as well.

Moreover, the university has uploaded date sheet for semester terminal examinations of ADC, ADE, BBA, B.Ed (New), BS (Accounting & Finance), BS (ODL) programs and BA (Associate Degree).

Relevant information regarding semester terminal examinations has also been uploaded on the university website.

