AIOU Declares Results Of BA, Associate Degree

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AIOU declares results of BA, Associate degree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the results of the BA and Associate degree programs offered in the autumn semester 2022 and the results have been uploaded to the CMS portal.

According to the controller examination, the results of the associate degree in commerce will be announced later.

The new admissions for BA / BCom (Associate Degree) programs will commence on September 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that the results for Matric and FA programs were declared on June 11.

The new admissions to the Matric and FA programs started on 15 July and will continue till September 5.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood after assuming the office, had instructed the Director Admissions and Controller of Examinations to streamline the process from admissions to examinations and follow the academic Calendar of the university.

The VC has given special attention to good governance in the university, which is why for the first time in the history of the university, the results of the previous semester have been declared before the new admissions begin.

