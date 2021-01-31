AIOU digitalized key operations to enhance quality education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Sunday digitalized all of its key academic and administrative operations to enhance quality standards of education.

AIOU will also improve efficiency and transparency of its basic processes to strengthen prestigious image of the university at both national and international levels.

According to the university, the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum has decided to visit regional offices of the university across the country to further improve overall dynamics of the university and its performance.

In this regard, he has been visited the Punjab province last week. He was accompanied by Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh and Major(Retd) Muhammad Umar, Director, Coordination and Follow Up.

While addressing the inaugural ceremonies of computer laboratories established at Sargodha and Sahiwal regional offices, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum said that in order to complete automation of university processes and to provide computer and internet facilities to the students of underdeveloped areas, university is establishing computer laboratories in all 54 regional offices across the country.

He, further, added that university will soon establish its own television channel and its approval has already been sought by the relevant authorities. The television channel will help in reaching out to those students who are deprived of internet facilities.

He also added that in order to enhance credibility and effectiveness of distance education system, it was deemed inevitable to incorporate the use of technology in its operational systems, therefore he initiated digitisation project in May 2019.

It is expected that automation of all key processes including admissions, examinations mailing of books and other academic procedures would be completed by July 2021 through state of the art latest information and communication technology.

In the first phase of this project, e-registration of the tutors and online admission objectives have been achieved.

Students are informed about any of their academic activities through SMS and relevant information is also uploaded on the university website.