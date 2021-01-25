UrduPoint.com
AIOU Directs Its Students To Submit Only Electronically Composed Assignments

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

AIOU directs its students to submit only electronically composed assignments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has directed its students to submit only electronically composed assignments, either in Word or PDF format.

This direction has been given as AIOU is gradually switching to automation of key university processes.

In this regard, university has made it mandatory for the students of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including B Ed, M Ed, MA, MSc and BS to submit electronically composed assignments, either in Word or PDF format, on Aaghi LMS portal.

The students registered in these programs would log in to (www.

aaghi.aiou.edu.pk) and submit their assignments in either Word or PDF format. According to a notification issued by the competent authority, university would not accept neither handwritten assignments nor images or scanned copies of the assignments.

Moreover, Director, ICT has informed that usernames and password have been sent to the students registered in autumn 2020 semester. Students are required to be careful while typing as usernames and passwords are case sensitive.

After logging in to the website, they may download 'Students Quick Manuel' to understand procedural steps of submitting assignments on the portal.

