UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Dispatches Books To 2,00,000 Students

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 01:40 PM

AIOU dispatches books to 2,00,000 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to its over 2,00,000 students of Matric and Intermediate programs, who had registered themselves for Spring 2020 semester.

According to Directorate of Mailing and Admissions on Sunday, this process will be completed by the end of this month, following which the process of dispatching books to the students of Bachelor and B.Ed programs at their postal addresses will be undertaken.

The books are being sent with the confirmation of the students' admission for the semester.

The mailing process has been expedited so as to complete it in accordance with the University's annual academic Calendar, and as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academicassignments within stipulated time-schedule.

Meanwhile, a computerized tracking system has been put in place, enabling the students to track mailing status, by simply entering roll number and registration number.

Related Topics

Same Allama Iqbal Open University Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

1 hour ago

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Keep oceans clean or land in deep troub ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.