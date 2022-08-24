UrduPoint.com

AIOU Earns 1.5 Mln Dollars Through Int'l Admissions

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has earned 1.5 million Dollars in the last semester through admissions of international students, said Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum on Wednesday.

He stated this while laying the foundation stone of the extension of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) building and the construction of the first floor of office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) in AIOU main campus.

"We hope that the number of international students will increase further in the next semesters, which will increase the international recognition of the AIOU" he added.

Dr. Zia said that providing a peaceful and suitable environment to the students is one of our priorities.

He directed the Project Director to complete the construction of the ICT building by the end of January next year and asked to start the construction of the road adjacent to the building to save time and money.

VC directed Chairman, Department of Agricultural Science for plantation in the garden of the ICT building once it is completed.

He said that special attention should be paid for soundproofing in new buildings to provide a peaceful and appropriate environment to the students.

The project director, Sharifullah, while giving a presentation to the vice chancellor on the two buildings, said that the ICT extension building has a total covered area of 9600 square feet, which will be constructed at a cost of 131.43 million.

More Stories From Pakistan

