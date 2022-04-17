UrduPoint.com

AIOU Educational, Training Workshop To Be Started From Tomorrow

Published April 17, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The educational and training workshop under Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for programmes presented in Fall 2021, MA / M.Ed Special Education Course Code 3600 and MA Education Course Code 6554-6555 would be started from tomorrow (Monday).

Regional Director, Regional Campus AIOU Multan, Mian Muhammad Riaz, expressed these views during a briefing meeting with the tutors and supervisors assigned for the educational and training workshop.

He said that the purpose of conducting such training workshop was to provide such trained teachers to the country and the nation who can make a better nation.

He further said that according to the schedule, the workshop of students of MA / MA Ed Special Education Program Course Code 3600 will be held at Thana stop Shah Rukn-e- Alam Colony Multan located in the regional campus of the University while the course code of MA Education Program is 6554.

-6555 training Workshop for students from Multan would be held at Regional Campus of University Shah Rukn-e- Alam Colony Multan, the students hailing from Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil, Shujabad to attend workshop at Government High school Talkot Shujaabad and workshop for Tehsil Jahania, Kabirwala, Mian Channu and Khanewal will be held at Government Post Graduate College (Boys) Khanewal.

He said that notification letters have been sent to all the students through UMS to participate in the education and training workshop. However, if any student didn't receive the newsletter, he / she can download his / her newsletter from the given link https://www.aiou.edu.pk/Workshop_FTF.asp or more information about the workshop.

The information about workshop could be taken from campus located at Shah Rukn-e- Alam Colony near Thana stop directly or by phone number 061-9220201.

