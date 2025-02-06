AIOU Elects As CINVU President For Second Consecutive Term
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has been elected as the President of the Executive Committee of the COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual/Open Universities (CINVU) for the second consecutive term.
The fourth General Assembly meeting of CINVU was held from February 4 to 5, 2025, at Payame Noor University in Tehran, where Vice Chancellors from open universities across 57 Islamic countries participated, said a press release on Thursday.
Member countries elected new representatives for the CINVU Executive Committee for the next four years.
In recognition of Allama Iqbal Open University’s outstanding contributions to quality education and its active role within CINVU, the university was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee.
Subsequently, the elected committee members appointed Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood as the Chair/President of the CINVU Executive Committee for the term 2025-2029.
It is noteworthy that Allama Iqbal Open University has been a founding member of CINVU since 2018 and is now serving as the President/Chair of the Executive Committee for the second consecutive time.
This reaffirmation of leadership underscores the university’s commitment to advancing virtual and open education across the Islamic world.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood represented Allama Iqbal Open University at the meeting, along with Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of the Directorate of Collaboration and Exchange.
Recent Stories
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC aims for Generative AI Certification of 15000 engineers by year 20254 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani for facilitating business community to promote investment4 minutes ago
-
SABS University Jamshoro Organizes Workshop on Iranian Art and Calligraphy4 minutes ago
-
AIOU elects as CINVU President for second consecutive term4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye discuss IT, 5G, AI collaboration14 minutes ago
-
Meeting finalizes strategy to effectively implement spring plantation drive14 minutes ago
-
Romina seeks Germany’s technical support to advance Pakistan’s climate action plans14 minutes ago
-
Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defence Force Maldives discuss bilateral collaboration, regional secu ..14 minutes ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to honor Kashmiri martyrs24 minutes ago
-
Syedaal Khan invites British businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 293 professional beggars34 minutes ago