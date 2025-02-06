AIOU elects as CINVU President for second consecutive term

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has been elected as the President of the Executive Committee of the COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual/Open Universities (CINVU) for the second consecutive term.

The fourth General Assembly meeting of CINVU was held from February 4 to 5, 2025, at Payame Noor University in Tehran, where Vice Chancellors from open universities across 57 Islamic countries participated, said a press release on Thursday.

Member countries elected new representatives for the CINVU Executive Committee for the next four years.

In recognition of Allama Iqbal Open University’s outstanding contributions to quality education and its active role within CINVU, the university was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee.

Subsequently, the elected committee members appointed Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood as the Chair/President of the CINVU Executive Committee for the term 2025-2029.

It is noteworthy that Allama Iqbal Open University has been a founding member of CINVU since 2018 and is now serving as the President/Chair of the Executive Committee for the second consecutive time.

This reaffirmation of leadership underscores the university’s commitment to advancing virtual and open education across the Islamic world.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood represented Allama Iqbal Open University at the meeting, along with Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of the Directorate of Collaboration and Exchange.