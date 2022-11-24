AIOU emerges largest university in Asia: Dr Bashir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has emerged the largest university in Asia in distance learning education with 1.4 million students.

Regional Director AIOU Faisalabad Dr Bashir Ahmed Samim said on Thursday that presently 53 regional centers, including Faisalabad, were covering needs of students of far flung areas in the country and it was an honour for the country.

He said that in connection with international recognition, students from more than 30 countries across the globe had been enrolled with the university.

About distance learning, he said the university's motto was education for all and education at your door step which was being fulfilled successfully.

He said the university was imparting education from matriculation to post graduate level in different disciplines.

He said the university was also imparting education free of cost in backwardareas of Gilgit Baltistn, Balochistan and Sindh.