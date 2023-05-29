AIOU employees welfare association takes oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood on Monday said that employees should perform their duties with honesty, hard work, and sincere spirit for the overall development of the organization.

In his speech at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), he said that employees who work hard would be encouraged and their rights would also be fulfilled as per the rules.

The Vice-Chancellor said on this occasion that we should all focus on our responsibilities.

Dr. Nasir, while appreciating the efforts of all the previous leadership and administration of AIOU, said that they all played their role in the development of AIOU strategically, and with their sincere efforts, AIOU is included in the "mega universities of the world".

He said that we must learn from past experiences and should work together for the prosperity of AIOU.

Dr. Nasir agreed to establish a community center in the residential colony of AIOU for the facilitation of employees.

He further nodded upgrading the posts of Imams, Muazzins, and Khateebs for the mosques at the request of President EWA.

VC AIOU also agreed to revise the canteen policy, increment in the overtime of daily wagers and gardeners, hold DPC as soon as possible, and adoption of Prime Minister's package and said that all these demands will be included in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the executive council for approval.

The Vice-Chancellor said that approval for the upgradation of grades 2 to 16 would also be obtained from the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor administered the oath to the newly elected body of EWA and congratulated them on their victory.

The newly elected president of EWA, Yasir Mehmood and general secretary, Amjad Rehman presented a list of demands for the welfare of the employees and requested the vice chancellor to solve them.

They assured Vice Chancellor to stand by the side of AIOU administration for the betterment of the university.