AIOU empowers students through admission guidance seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has organized an admission guidance seminar to provide awareness about the educational programs and admission process for the Autumn Semester 2025.

The seminar aimed to familiarize students with the various academic and support services offered by the university. The seminar was arranged by the Islamabad Regional Campus.

In his keynote address Additional Regional Director, Ahsan Shakoor stated that AIOU continues to serve as a beacon of knowledge across Pakistan through modern and effective distance learning methods. With the implementation of digital transformation, AIOU has evolved into a global educational institution enabling students from around the world to benefit from its academic offerings.

He highlighted that students can now access AIOU’s educational resources from anywhere in the world and continue their studies without interruption.

Emphasizing the university’s mission of accessible education, he noted that AIOU has introduced various scholarship schemes, fee concessions and financial assistance options to support students, particularly those facing economic challenges.

Mr. Shakoor also briefed students on the university’s four major digital platforms: the official website, CMS Portal, AIOU mobile App and LMS Portal.

He encouraged students to stay engaged with these portals to ensure a smooth academic experience from admission to degree completion.

Assistant Regional Director Tauseef Ahmed delivered a detailed presentation covering AIOU’s academic programs, admission procedures, online learning system, fee structure, and other student services.

The seminar concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where participants asked insightful questions regarding admissions, the digital learning environment, fee details, and available support facilities. Comprehensive and informative responses were provided by the university representatives.