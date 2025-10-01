AIOU Enters Landmark Partnerships To Boost Education And Digital Learning
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), on Wednesday, signed separate agreements with two prominent institutions to promote education, research, implement modern teaching models and provide new opportunities in digital learning.
AIOU signed these agreements with Alight Pakistan and Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST), aiming to expand access to education, empower the youth and pave new pathways for academic development.
Under the agreement with Alight Pakistan, both institutions would jointly design programs to promote education, community development and youth skill enhancement. The collaboration seeks to broaden educational resources and introduce new initiatives for societal progress.
Meanwhile, the agreement with KUST focuses on facilitating access to quality education through online and hybrid learning models. This partnership includes joint research, academic and teaching exchanges and technical support for advancing digital education, further strengthening the educational vision of both institutions.
The signing ceremonies saw Dr Tariq Cheema, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alight Pakistan and Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, who represented their respective institutions. Similarly, the agreement with KUST was signed by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas and Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.
The ceremonies were also attended by the University’s deans, principal officers and faculty members.
On this occasion, Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood expressed that AIOU had a longstanding tradition of fulfilling its commitments to research and teaching.
He emphasized that these agreements would be implemented effectively to bring the light of education to every corner of the country.
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National polio immunization campaign to begin on Oct 13 with target of 45 m children below five year ..3 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani lauds Ethiopian ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched in Faisalabad to combat smog3 minutes ago
-
AIOU enters landmark partnerships to boost education and digital learning13 minutes ago
-
Death penalty awarded in murder case13 minutes ago
-
SCCI advocates for dry port to boost trade13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 700 emergencies in Sep23 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 35 professional beggars in crackdown23 minutes ago
-
Security forces distribute school supplies in Swat23 minutes ago
-
PRCS holds first aid training workshop for FWA23 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights AI’s role in education, women empowerment33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France vow to boost interfaith harmony, minority welfare, heritage cooperation33 minutes ago