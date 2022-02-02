AIOU equips Pakistani youth with vocational skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is taking various initiatives to equip Pakistani youth with vocational skills to earn respectable livelihood under the banner of Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Program.

The university is offering various skills-based courses including hotel management to Pakistani youth located in distant and underdeveloped areas of the country.

According to AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Pakistani youth faces a lot of difficulties in getting employment despite of being highly qualified.

Therefore, it is the Primary responsibility of the universities to provide them skilled training besides formal education so that they can play their due role in the process of social and economic development of the country.

In order to achieve this objective, AIOU has initiated hotel management course in collaboration with Alight Pakistan with the slogan of 'learn a skill and be skillful'.

The primary objective of this six-week training course is to equip Pakistani youth with hotel management skills to promote tourism and to boast tourism industry in GB and Skardu. This training program would be expanded to other tourism popular regions of the country gradually.

It is expected that this training program will play a pivotal role in the social and economic development of the country as hotel industry is progressing by leaps and bounds.

Admission application form can be downloaded from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

In case of any further details, interested candidates may contact Gilgit regional office as well as Skardu regional offices on 05811-960378/9606030 and 0585-960258 respectively.