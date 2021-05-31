AIOU establishes computer labs in regional offices to facilitate its students With higher IT stu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :State run Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established computer laboratories equipped with latest technology in its regional offices throughout the country including AJK not only to achieve digitalization objective fully but also to provide technical support to those students who lack computer and internet facilities so that they can work in these laboratories to complete their academic tasks.

Media Wing sources from the AIOU told APP on Monday that the varsity students were always encouraged to utilize these facilities free of cost and particularly those who reside in distant geographical regions of the country lacking internet facilities.

Responding about the context of incessant queries of the students related to the online commencement of semester terminal examinations for autumn 2020 semester and non-availability of computer systems and internet services in the remotest regions of the country, the sources said that all such students were instructed to utilize the tremendous facilities available at the regional offices free of cost and accomplish their academic tasks.

Moreover, AIOU is further strengthening these facilities by upgrading laboratory equipment.