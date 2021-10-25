AIOU establishes facilitation centers at regional campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has established facilitation centers at the regional campus throughout the country to facilitate students.

It is to mention here that AIOU has recently digitalized all its academic and administrative processes hence to help out those students who are lacking internet facility or who are not good at fillng out their online admission forms, the University has established these centers across the county to support and assist students in submitting online admission forms by providing them computers and internet facilities free of cost.

Media focal person of DRS, Sadaf Ashraf has informed that all those students who lack these facilities may avail them at the regional centers without any difficulty.

Last date to apply for the admission in the programs offered in the 2nd phase of autumn 2021 semester is October 28.

Admission application forms and prospectuses are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has digitalized university's key academic, administrative and financial operations.

AIOU is a unique example of its own kind in the entire Asian region which is fully automated to provide educational facilities of all kinds to its students at their doorsteps ranging from submitting online admission application to award of degree.

Moreover, university has made its 'One Window Operation' center which is established near the main gate of AIOU main campus Islamabad more effective on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, VC, AIOU so that students' issues can be addressed on the priority basis.