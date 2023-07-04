Open Menu

AIOU Establishes Prospectus Sale Points At UC Level

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing the first phase of Autumn 2023 semester from July 2023, and for convenience of the students, the university had established prospectus sale points at Union Council level through out the country.

According to the AIOU, main campus and 54 regional campuses are already facilitating the students and before admission date list of the prospectus sales points will be shared on official website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

It should be noted that admission forms for matriculation and FA programs can be obtained from these sale points and can be submitted manually as well as via online mode, while online application has been made mandatory for admission to the remaining programs.

In regional offices, facilitation centers and information counters have been set up in accordance with the directives issued by vice chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood.

It is pertinent to mention here that admission in BS/ MS /MPhil and PhD (face to face), programs can only be applied via online system.

Also, from September 1,, admissions for BA/B. Com (associate degree), teacher training programs, postgraduate programs and BS(ODL) based programs will begin.

