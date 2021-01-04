UrduPoint.com
AIOU Establishes Prospectus Sale Points At Union Council Level

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

AIOU establishes prospectus sale points at union council level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is establishing nearly 1500 prospectus sale points at union council level across the country to facilitate the interested candidates for admission into various academic programmes.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum has instructed all the regional directors of the university to establish admission facilitation desks at their respective regional offices not only to ensure implementation of COVID -19 SOPs but also to facilitate the students in online admission process.

Regional offices will provide computer systems and internet services free of cost to the applicants for admissions.

According to Director of Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz on Monday, addresses of prospectus sale points will be uploaded soon on the University website.

Admission forms and prospectuses will be available online on the university website from January 15, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is going to offer admissions from January 15 into matriculation, intermediate, ATTC, BS (face to face), M.Phil and Ph.D programs in the first phase of Spring, 2021 admissions.

While admissions in the 2nd phase of spring 2021 semester will commence from March 1,2021 for the programs including BA (Associate Degree), BS and B Ed.

