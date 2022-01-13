AIOU establishes prospectus sale points at union council level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing admissions in the first phase of spring 2022 semester from January 15, 2022 and established prospectus sale points at union council level.

After achieving the objective of digital transformation of all key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university, all admission related processes are carried out online.

However, upon special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I.Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission application form, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.

It is pertinent to mention here that admission in BS/ MSc (face to face), M.Phil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system.

In order to facilitate the students, prospectus sale pints have been established at the union council level throughout the country.

The information related to prospectus sale points will be uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15 besides admission application forms and prospectuses of all programs.

Furthermore, students facilitation desks have been established and made operational at regional centers to provide assistance to the students in the online submission of admission application form.