UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Evolves A Comprehensive Digital Transformation Policy: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

AIOU evolves a comprehensive Digital Transformation Policy: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has evolved a comprehensive Digital Transformation Policy for end to end digitalization of all the processes of the university.

In a written reply, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training informed National Assembly that the digital transformation at AIOU is being executed at the cost of more than Rs. 200.00 million.

The NA was told that digital transformation and automation is one of the key features in bringing transformation, transparency and improving of learning process for students, adding that it is flagship initiative across the South East Asia region to take AIOU to step into the digital era and extend benefit of these services to the AIOU community including students, employees and collaborators.

Moreover, to facilitate the students of AIOU an agreement has been signed with Pakistan Post wherein the students will be able to dispatch their admission forms to the University free of cost.

As a pilot project students from 15 major cities where adequate internet is available have been asked to submit their assignments through AAGHI Portal of AIOU (learning management system).

The National Assembly was further informed that AIOU is making efforts to impart education to the students of far-flung areas. Since its charter the AIOU has 3522648 graduates in different disciplines at different level, adding that in last one year 7 new regional centres / model study centres have been established, where as another is planned in Ziarat, Balochistan.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Internet Education Ziarat Allama Iqbal Open University Pakistan Post All From Agreement Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

18 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

34 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

51 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.