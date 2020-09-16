AIOU evolves a comprehensive Digital Transformation Policy: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has evolved a comprehensive Digital Transformation Policy for end to end digitalization of all the processes of the university.

In a written reply, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training informed National Assembly that the digital transformation at AIOU is being executed at the cost of more than Rs. 200.00 million.

The NA was told that digital transformation and automation is one of the key features in bringing transformation, transparency and improving of learning process for students, adding that it is flagship initiative across the South East Asia region to take AIOU to step into the digital era and extend benefit of these services to the AIOU community including students, employees and collaborators.

Moreover, to facilitate the students of AIOU an agreement has been signed with Pakistan Post wherein the students will be able to dispatch their admission forms to the University free of cost.

As a pilot project students from 15 major cities where adequate internet is available have been asked to submit their assignments through AAGHI Portal of AIOU (learning management system).

The National Assembly was further informed that AIOU is making efforts to impart education to the students of far-flung areas. Since its charter the AIOU has 3522648 graduates in different disciplines at different level, adding that in last one year 7 new regional centres / model study centres have been established, where as another is planned in Ziarat, Balochistan.