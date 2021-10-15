UrduPoint.com

AIOU Exam To Commence From Oct 18

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

AIOU exam to commence from Oct 18

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2021 semester on October 18.

According to Regional Director AIOU Multan region Qaiser Abbas Kazmi in a statement issued on Friday , roll number slips for the programs including BA (Associate Degree) and 4 -year B Ed, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS (ODL) were uploaded on the university's website.

He said students who want to appear in the examination can take prints of their roll number slips from the university link.

He said papers of post-graduate program of spring semester 2021 would be held in first week of November this year.

He asked students to check examination date-sheet as well as roll number slips after October 17 at website www.aiou.educate.pk

Related Topics

Multan Education Allama Iqbal Open University October November Commerce From

Recent Stories

Traffic police official shot dead

Traffic police official shot dead

50 minutes ago
 Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world po ..

Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world powers to end India's occupation ..

52 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

52 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced on Oct 19

Public holiday announced on Oct 19

52 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

52 minutes ago
 NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to con ..

NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to control traffic accidents

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.