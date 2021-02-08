UrduPoint.com
AIOU Examinations Commence From March 1

AIOU examinations commence from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday announced to commence final examinations of the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation, FA/ FSc, ATC and non-credit courses from March 1, across the country.

According to the university, roll numbers slips were being dispatched to the students through postal services and are also uploaded on the university website for quick download and these would be acceptable in the examination halls.

Upon special directives of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul - Qayyum, VC, AIOU, examinations centers have been established at the union council level throughout the country to facilitate the students.

Controller of Examination, AIOU has informed that COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented in the examination halls. Moreover, strict invigilation system will be practised to ensure transparency of the examination results.

In order to achieve this objective, special teams have been formed to monitor entire examination system.

Moreover, admissions offered in the first phase of spring 2021 semester are in progress. Admission forms and prospectuses are uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

