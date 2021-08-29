UrduPoint.com

AIOU Exams Commences From Sept 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

AIOU exams commences from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations for ATTC, Non-Credit Courses / Certificate in Literacy and Non-Formal education, Matriculation, I.com, FA, F.Sc programs in semester spring across the country.

The exams will start on September 1 and will continue till October 12.

A total of 750 examination centres have been set up across the country to ensure the participation of students in the examinations at the nearest places. Roll number slips have been dispatched to the students and have also been uploaded on the university website.

Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks and social distancing will be strictly implemented to constrict the spread of the pandemic. According to the Controller Examinations, roll number slip downloaded from the website will also be acceptable for participation in the examination.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed the concerned department to provide all necessary facilities to the students in the examination centres.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University September October All From

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

42 minutes ago
 Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ti ..

Emirates Publishers Association forges cultural ties at 18th Ghana International ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

1 hour ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

1 hour ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.