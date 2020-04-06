AIOU exams to remain suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :All the scheduled examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will remain suspended till the closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The university would notify the new examination schedule after reopening of the educational institutions, an AIOU press release here on Monday said while responding to the students' queries.

The AIOU would strictly follow the government instructions in rescheduling the academic activities.

The due face-to-face workshops of each academic programme have also been suspended and their next dates will be announced later. The date-sheet of each examination will be re-notified accordingly, it said.