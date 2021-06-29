UrduPoint.com
AIOU Exams To Start From July 01

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

AIOU exams to start from July 01

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold in-person examinations of BS, M Sc, MS, M Phil and PhD programs of the Faculty of Sciences from July 01.

While in-person examinations of the Faculty of education for M Phil, MS and PhD programs are expected to be held in the second week of July.

The date sheet and roll number slips for the Faculty of Sciences have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and are also being dispatched to the students, said a news release issued here.

The date sheet for the Faculty of Education is being finalized and would be uploaded on the university website soon. Roll number slips downloaded from the university website will be treated valid for appearing in the examinations, it said.

These examinations are being held in collaboration with the departments of the faculty to ensure transparency and invigilation duties will be performed by the faculty members of the respective departments, in pursuance of the special directives of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum.

Assessment of the examination papers as well as finalization of the results will be managed by the faculty members not only to ensure quality and transparency but, for timely announcement of the results as well.

These examinations will be held at the main campus of the university with ensuring compliance to the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

