AIOU Expands Its Network To Underdeveloped Areas

Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

AIOU expands its network to underdeveloped areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been establishing regional offices in the underdeveloped areas of the country, specially the ones with low rate of literacy.

The initiative has been taken to provide equitable educational facilities to all segments of the society without any discrimination and to achieve its objective of nation building, said Inam Ullah Sheikh, Director, Regional Services.

While sharing the details of AIOU's regional network expansion project, he added that this initiatives would also raise standard of education.

AIOU is incorporating use of latest information and communication technology in teaching pedagogy.

He also claimed that Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU has brought a revolution in overall administrative and academic operations of the university and these have been fully automated now.

In line with its digitalization program, university has shifted the processes of admission, submission of assignments and workshops on online systems.

Construction process was under way in many regions to shift university offices from rented buildings to its own uniquely constructed ones, he said.

He informed that negotiations were being made with regional authorities to acquire government land for the said purpose.

Within the limited time period of two years, the number of university's regional offices increased from 43 to 54. It is the mission of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, to construct buildings for all regional offices of the university, he said.

