AIOU expands its network worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is receiving global recognition due to its digitalization and considering that the university has expanded its reach worldwide.

In addition to Pakistanis residing in any country, the university offers 60 educational programs for international students, said a press release yesterday. In the Spring 2024 semester, 1,003 international students have been enrolled from 36 countries, with 47% being male students and 53% female students.

These countries include Australia, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, the USA, the UK, Ireland, Canada, France, Spain, Sweden, Greece, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey, Taiwan, Botswana, South Africa, Iran, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, Iraq, Kurdistan, Jordan, Oman, and Kuwait.

Admissions for the Fall 2024 semester are going on.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has set a target to increase the number of international students to 50,000 over the next five years. He has directed Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director International Collaboration and Exchange Office, to utilize all available resources to achieve this target within the set time frame.

Following the Vice Chancellor's instructions, the International Collaboration and Exchange Office has intensified its enrollment campaign through Pakistani embassies and high commissions worldwide.