AIOU expedites mailing of books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has expedited the process of mailing of books to its students of Autumn 2024 semester across the country.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood has directed the Mailing Section to complete the process as per schedule and enable the students to get the books well before time, so that they could do their academic assignments within stipulated schedule.

According to the Mailing Section, over 62,000 students have been enrolled in the Matric program, while more than 74,000 students are enrolled in the FA program.

The University is sending the course books to students of these programs these days. The process would be completed by the end of this week while mailing of books to students of BA will begin next week.

The University has advised students of Matric and FA programs who have not received their books by November 20 to contact their respective post office or the university’s regional offices in this regard.