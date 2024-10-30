AIOU Extends Admission Date For ADP Programmes:
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission date
for various Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) offered
through distance learning.
According to Director Regional AIOU office Dr Zubair Shah, students could now apply till
November 5 with a late fee.
He said students should complete their applications online, adding that
applicants could also contact via Whatsapp on 0308-0918621.
