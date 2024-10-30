AIOU extends admission date for ADP programmes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission date

for various Associate Degree Programmes (ADP) offered

through distance learning.

According to Director Regional AIOU office Dr Zubair Shah, students could now apply till

November 5 with a late fee.

He said students should complete their applications online, adding that

applicants could also contact via Whatsapp on 0308-0918621.