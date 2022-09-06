UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admission Date To Sept. 20

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

AIOU extends admission date to Sept. 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission date of Matriculation / FA and I.Com with late fee charges for the autumn semester.

Fresh students cane take admission till September 20, whereas continue students can register themselves till October 6.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum approved the extension in admission date.

According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, Director Admissions, Rs. 300 are the late fee charges for the matriculation program and 500 rupees for FA and I.

Com programs. Banks have been directed to collect fees from students till the new date.

Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the AIOU website www.aiou.edu.pk, and also available on the sale points set up at the University's main campus in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Students have the facility to apply manually or through online mode in these programs.

In case of online application, it will not be necessary to send the printed admission form to the university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sale Allama Iqbal Open University September October From

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

1 hour ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

5 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.