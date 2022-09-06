AIOU extends admission date to Sept. 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission date of Matriculation / FA and I.Com with late fee charges for the autumn semester.

Fresh students cane take admission till September 20, whereas continue students can register themselves till October 6.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum approved the extension in admission date.

According to Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain, Director Admissions, Rs. 300 are the late fee charges for the matriculation program and 500 rupees for FA and I.

Com programs. Banks have been directed to collect fees from students till the new date.

Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the AIOU website www.aiou.edu.pk, and also available on the sale points set up at the University's main campus in Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Students have the facility to apply manually or through online mode in these programs.

In case of online application, it will not be necessary to send the printed admission form to the university.