AIOU extends admission deadline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission deadline for the second phase of the Autumn 2024 semester until November 5.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, new students can apply for admission with late fee charges until November 5. The previous deadline was October 15.

Existing students can enroll until October 22.

This phase includes Associate Degree programs, BS, BBA, B.Ed, and Post-Graduate Diploma programs.Prospectuses and admission forms are available on the university's website.

AIOU has an open-door policy, welcoming students of all ages, genders, and regions, in line with its teaching philosophy "education at People's Doorstep."

Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood expressed hope that aspiring students will avail this opportunity and register themselves by November 5.