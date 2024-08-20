AIOU extends admission deadline for autumn 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU), on Tuesday announced an extension for admissions into the Autumn 2024 semester programs.

According to the AIOU, the new deadline for applications for BS (Face-to-Face), PGD programs and certificate courses is now September 5, 2024, with no late fees applied. Admissions for Matric, FA, and I. Com programs will also continue until this date.

However, no extension is available for MS, MPhil, and PhD programs due to the already scheduled admission tests from August 22 to 24.

Dr. Malik Taqeer Ahmad Khan, Director General Regional Services, has directed all university campuses to widely publicize this extension.

Final exams for Matric, FA, and I. Com will begin on September 2, with details available on the university’s website and students’ portals. Measures will be in place to ensure exam integrity, including a ban on mobile phones in examination halls