UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admission Deadline For Continuing Students Of Matriculation,intermediate Programs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

AIOU extends admission deadline for continuing students of matriculation,intermediate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for continuing students of matriculation and intermediate programs till September 30 for autumn 2021 semester.

However, admissions are closed for fresh candidates, said a news release.

Continuing students are required to fill application form available online on the university website (https://online.aiou.edu.pk) and deposit admission fee through challan form in nay branch of ABL, MCB, UBL and FWB.

The students are instructed to keep student copy of fee challan in safe custody.

Moreover, admissions for the programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester are in progress and the deadline is October 18, 2021. The programs offered during this phase include BA (Associate Degree), BBA, ADE, BS, PGD, B.Ed as well as some certificate courses. Prospectuses and admission application forms are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

It is mandatory to apply online to be admitted in these programs.

Related Topics

Student Progress Allama Iqbal Open University September October United Bank Limited Allied Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

12 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

27 minutes ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

42 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

49 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

49 minutes ago
 62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.