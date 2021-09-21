AIOU extends admission deadline for continuing students of matriculation,intermediate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for continuing students of matriculation and intermediate programs till September 30 for autumn 2021 semester.

However, admissions are closed for fresh candidates, said a news release.

Continuing students are required to fill application form available online on the university website (https://online.aiou.edu.pk) and deposit admission fee through challan form in nay branch of ABL, MCB, UBL and FWB.

The students are instructed to keep student copy of fee challan in safe custody.

Moreover, admissions for the programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester are in progress and the deadline is October 18, 2021. The programs offered during this phase include BA (Associate Degree), BBA, ADE, BS, PGD, B.Ed as well as some certificate courses. Prospectuses and admission application forms are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

It is mandatory to apply online to be admitted in these programs.