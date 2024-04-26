AIOU Extends Admission Deadline Till May 15
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date of admissions for the second phase of Semester Spring 2024 till May 15 with late fee charges.
Director Admissions, while giving a briefing to the Vice Chancellor on the ongoing admissions here Friday, said that the students have requested to extend the deadline.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood while approving the extension, said that the AIOU is taking all the necessary measures to facilitate the students in admission process.
Fresh students can now apply for admission, while continuing students can enrol in Associate Degree in Arts (BA), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, B.Ed, BS, Post Graduate Diplomas and Certificate courses till May 15 with late fee charges.
The admission forms and prospectus of all programs offered in phase 2 of semester spring 2024 are available on the university website.
Students can visit their nearest regional office or call the university's helpline 051-111 112 468 for any information.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA sports complex issues 82 membership cards7 minutes ago
-
Registration for provision of 20,000 motorcycles under CM scheme starts in Sialkot7 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide8 minutes ago
-
Man dies of snake bite8 minutes ago
-
Treasury benches call Opposition in Senate to unite for fighting national challenges8 minutes ago
-
Safety wires distributed among motorcyclists8 minutes ago
-
KP Health Minister launches anti-polio campaign targeting over 4.4 million children18 minutes ago
-
Senators for national consensus to address country's pressing issues18 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves arrested in Sargodha18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with eight motorcycles28 minutes ago
-
DC Hyderabad inaugurates 7-Day anti-polio drive28 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition highlighting “Echoes of Earth” on May 428 minutes ago