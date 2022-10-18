UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admission Deadline Till Nov 8

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended admission deadline for the programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2022 semester till November 8, 2022 with late fee charges.

According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, Fresh students can take admission till November 8, whereas continue students can register themselves till November 15.

The date of admissions has been extended to accommodate those students who have not been able to submit the forms due to various reasons.

Admission date has been extended for Programs offered in the second phase include Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), ADE, B.Ed, BS (ODL), Post Graduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses.

Admission form and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk. And admission form can be submitted through online mode only.

