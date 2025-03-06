AIOU extends admission deadline to March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has approved an extension in the admission deadline for Matric, FA, Associate Degree, B.Ed, BS, BBA, Postgraduate Diploma programs, and Certificate courses until March 25 with late fee charges to facilitate students and ensure their academic continuity.

Earlier, the last date for admissions was February 10 which was extended to March 5. However, due to the engagements of Ramadan and other reasons many students were unable to take admission on time.

In response to numerous requests from students, the Vice Chancellor has once again decided to extend the admission period to ensure that no one is deprived of educational opportunities.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized that education is a fundamental right of every individual and AIOU is committed to keeping its educational doors open to all.

In line with this mission, the university continues to provide maximum facilities to students so that they can pursue their education without obstacles.

Students are advised to submit their admission applications before the given deadline to fully avail this opportunity.