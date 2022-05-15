UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admissions' Date Of MA/M.Sc Programmes Till June 15

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programmes till June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions date of MA/M.Sc programmes offered in semester Spring, 2022 till June 15 with late fee charges.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul Hasnain Naqvi, the University has offered the admissions of MA/M.Sc programmes last time under the policy of Higher education Commission, these programmes will be closed from next semester, so the admissions date of these programmes has been extended to benefit maximum number of students.

Nominated banks have also been instructed to collect fees from students till the new date of admissions.

This is the last chance for the students who want to get admission in the two years MA/M.Sc programs, he added.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has expressed the hope that the aspiring students of the Master's programs will take full advantage of this opportunity.

He directed all Regional heads of the University across the country to provide full support and guidance to the students coming in the campuses in the admissions' process.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University June HEC All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

7 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

16 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

16 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

17 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.