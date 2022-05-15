AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programmes till June 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admissions date of MA/M.Sc programmes offered in semester Spring, 2022 till June 15 with late fee charges.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul Hasnain Naqvi, the University has offered the admissions of MA/M.Sc programmes last time under the policy of Higher education Commission, these programmes will be closed from next semester, so the admissions date of these programmes has been extended to benefit maximum number of students.

Nominated banks have also been instructed to collect fees from students till the new date of admissions.

This is the last chance for the students who want to get admission in the two years MA/M.Sc programs, he added.

Vice-Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has expressed the hope that the aspiring students of the Master's programs will take full advantage of this opportunity.

He directed all Regional heads of the University across the country to provide full support and guidance to the students coming in the campuses in the admissions' process.