AIOU extends admissions' date till May 4 without late fee charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date for admissions of postgraduate programs offered in the second phase of Spring semester 2023 without late fee charges until May 4th.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood has approved the extension on the requests of students and recommendations of Director Admissions.

Programs offered in the second phase of Spring Semester 2023 include Associate Degree (BA/B.Com, BBA), BS (ODL), B.Ed, and postgraduate diploma programs, as well as certificate courses.

All admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the University's website.

Meanwhile, the University has rescheduled the exams for Associate Degree/BA/BS and B.Ed programs which were scheduled to be held on April 25 and 26.

According to the Examination Department, these papers will now be held on June 20 and 21 respectively.

No changes have been made to the examination centers, and the roll number slips issued earlier will be acceptable for the rescheduled exams.