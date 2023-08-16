AIOU extends admissions deadline for BS programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood has approved the extension in admission date till August 30 for face-to-face BS programs offered in autumn semester 2023.

These programs include FA/FSC based 4 years BS (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, Environmental Science, Agricultural Technology and Instructional Design and Technology), BSc-based 2.5 years BS (Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics) and ADS based 2 years BS (Chemistry, Environmental Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics).

According to a news release issued here, students can apply online for admission to these BS programs till August 30.

Admissions for MPhil and PhD programs are now closed, and the entrance test/interviews will be held from August 17 to 23 while, admissions for Matric, FA, and I.Com are open until September 5. In addition, admissions for the second phase of the autumn semester 2023 will start on September 1.

The educational programs offered during this phase will include teacher training programs, BA (associate degree), and BS (ODL) programs.