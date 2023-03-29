AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has extended the admission deadline for Spring, 2023 Semester for continuing students of Matric and intermediate programs till April 17, 2023.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul Hussain Naqvi, a large number of students who could not deposit their admission fee due to one or another reason requested the university authorities for extension in the date of fee deposit.

Keeping in view the requests of the continuing students, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood allowed such continuing students to deposit their enrollment fee by April 17, 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the Directorate of Admissions to update CMS portals for Matriculation and FA students so that the students could register for their courses by the new deadline.

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 will continue till April 18.

The programs offered in this phase include Post Graduate Diploma Programs, 2.5-year and 4-year BS Programs, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-Year B.Ed programs and Certificate courses.

Prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available on the university website(www.aiou.edu.pk).