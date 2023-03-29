UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For Continue Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 12:10 PM

AIOU extends admissions deadline for continue students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has extended the admission deadline for Spring, 2023 Semester for continuing students of Matric and intermediate programs till April 17, 2023.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia Ul Hussain Naqvi, a large number of students who could not deposit their admission fee due to one or another reason requested the university authorities for extension in the date of fee deposit.

Keeping in view the requests of the continuing students, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood allowed such continuing students to deposit their enrollment fee by April 17, 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the Directorate of Admissions to update CMS portals for Matriculation and FA students so that the students could register for their courses by the new deadline.

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 will continue till April 18.

The programs offered in this phase include Post Graduate Diploma Programs, 2.5-year and 4-year BS Programs, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, 1.5, 2.5 and 4-Year B.Ed programs and Certificate courses.

Prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available on the university website(www.aiou.edu.pk).

Related Topics

Nasir SITE Allama Iqbal Open University April Commerce Post

Recent Stories

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

6 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

10 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.