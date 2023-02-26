UrduPoint.com

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For Matric, Intermediate

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AIOU extends admissions deadline for matric, intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood after receiving hundreds of applications from prospective candidates across the country, approved the extension of admission deadline for matriculation, FA, and I.Com programmes with late fee charges.

According to Director Syed Zia Al Hussain Naqvi, fresh applicants can apply till March 07, while continuing students can submit their admission application form by March 21.

He informed that prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programmes are available online on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk), and also at the regional campuses and countrywide established prospectus sale points.

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of spring semester 2023 will commence from March 01, he added.

The director said that programmes offered in this phase included Post Graduate Diploma programmes in 10 disciplines, FA/FSc and BA/BSc based four-year BS programmes, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), Associate Degree in business Administration (Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management, and Marketing), BBA programmes 1.5, 2.5 and 4-Year B Ed programmes and certificate courses.

\778

Related Topics

Business Sale Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University March Commerce Post All From

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

32 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.