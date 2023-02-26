AIOU extends admissions deadline for matric, intermediate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood after receiving hundreds of applications from prospective candidates across the country, approved the extension of admission deadline for matriculation, FA, and I.Com programmes with late fee charges.

According to Director Syed Zia Al Hussain Naqvi, fresh applicants can apply till March 07, while continuing students can submit their admission application form by March 21.

He informed that prospectuses and admission application forms for all the programmes are available online on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk), and also at the regional campuses and countrywide established prospectus sale points.

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of spring semester 2023 will commence from March 01, he added.

The director said that programmes offered in this phase included Post Graduate Diploma programmes in 10 disciplines, FA/FSc and BA/BSc based four-year BS programmes, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), Associate Degree in business Administration (Islamic Banking, Human Resource Management, and Marketing), BBA programmes 1.5, 2.5 and 4-Year B Ed programmes and certificate courses.

