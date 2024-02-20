AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For Matric, Intermediate
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in matriculation and FA programs for the first phase of Semester Spring 2024.
The students can now apply with late fee charges until March 5, said a press release on Tuesday.
However, continue students can enroll themselves without any late fee charges until February 27.
The decision to extend the deadline was taken by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, considering the thousands of applications received from students across the country.
The admission date is extended to accommodate the maximum number of students.
Admission forms and prospectuses of both programs are available at Main campus, Regional Offices, swift centers and prospectus sale points. Students can also apply online as per their convenience.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to review dengue steps9 minutes ago
-
NHA busy in clearing roads closed due to snowfall9 minutes ago
-
EUTA UET takes oath9 minutes ago
-
Utilisation of human, mineral resources will lead to a stable, rising Pakistan: PM19 minutes ago
-
13 arrested, weapons recovered19 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for keeping books reading habit alive19 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing nephew19 minutes ago
-
President for preventive care to address health-related challenges19 minutes ago
-
Nine power pilferers booked39 minutes ago
-
AIOU to establish training and development center39 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 409 power pilferers in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
Price control: DC displeased with PC magistrates’ performance39 minutes ago