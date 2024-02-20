Open Menu

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For Matric, Intermediate

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the deadline for admissions in matriculation and FA programs for the first phase of Semester Spring 2024.

The students can now apply with late fee charges until March 5, said a press release on Tuesday.

However, continue students can enroll themselves without any late fee charges until February 27.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, considering the thousands of applications received from students across the country.

The admission date is extended to accommodate the maximum number of students.

Admission forms and prospectuses of both programs are available at Main campus, Regional Offices, swift centers and prospectus sale points. Students can also apply online as per their convenience.

