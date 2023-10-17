Open Menu

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For ODL Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AIOU extends admissions deadline for ODL programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, has approved the extension in admission date till November 07, for open distance learning (ODL) programs offered in phase 2 of autumn semester 2023 due to the hundreds of applications received from interested students.

According to the AIOU, the programs offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses.

The students can apply for admission to these programs until November 7 without late fee charges whereas continue students can enroll themselves till October 25.

Admission forms and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website. Admission forms for the Associate Degree programs (BA, B.Com) and B.Ed program are also available at the University's Regional Offices and SWIFT Centers throughout the country.

All the necessary information is available in the prospectus. Students can visit our regional offices or call the university helpline at 051-111 112 468 for further information.

