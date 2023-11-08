Open Menu

AIOU Extends Admissions Deadline For ODL Programs

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

AIOU extends admissions deadline for ODL programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, has approved the extension in admission date till November 20 with late fee charges for open distance learning (ODL) programs offered in phase 2 of the autumn semester 2023 due to the hundreds of applications received from interested students.

The Programs offered in this phase include Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.

Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses, said a press release on Wednesday.

The students can apply for admission to these programs until November 20 with late fee charges whereas continuing students can enroll until November 15.

Admission forms and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website. Students can visit our regional offices or call the university helpline at 051-111 112 468 for further information.

